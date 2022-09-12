Original title: Men’s Basketball European Cup Day 10: Markkanen 43 points, Finland and Poland join hands to enter the top 8

On September 12, Beijing time, the round of 16 of the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup continued. Today, a total of 4 games were played.

Here are the details:

1. Poland beat Ukraine 94-86

Poland beat Ukraine to face defending champion Slovenia in the quarter-finals.

On the Polish side, naturalized defender AJ Slaughter scored 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. The core Matthaus Ponetka was also the master of the men’s basketball World Cup victory over the Chinese team, 6 of 16, blasted Comprehensive data of 22 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

On the Ukraine side, Mikhailiuk scored 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, but he made 0 of 8 three-pointers and was completely misfiring from the outside. Alex Ryan had 9 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block.

In the first half of the game, Ukraine once had the advantage on the field. At the most, they led by 7 points. But in the third quarter, the Polish team gradually exerted its strength. Under the leadership of Slaughter and Ponitka, they set off an offensive climax and dragged the game into the quagmire of a tug-of-war. On the Ukrainian side, the core Mikhailiuk once completed a three-person streak in the third quarter, gliding and dunking a good show. Unfortunately, his three-pointer was completely inaccurate this night.

In the final quarter, Poland continued to maintain its advantage, although, in the last minute and a half of the game, Mikhailiuk made a steal and completed a layup, bringing the difference back to 3 points. But then, the Poland team did not give another chance. In the countdown stage of the game, Sokolovsky made a layup and scored 2+1, completely sealing the victory.

2. Finland beat Croatia 94-86

In this game, Finland’s core, forward Lauri Markkanen who played for the Jazz continued his heroic performance. He made 19 of 29 shots, scored 43 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals with high efficiency, and 0 turnovers in the game, including the third quarter. , Markkanen scored 14 points, and also hit the magic buzzer tipping. On the Croatian side, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist, naturalized player Jaylin Smith had 17 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal, and Saric scored 12 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. In addition, Zubac was useless in the face of Finland’s fast offense and defense. He only played 3 minutes in the whole game and scored 0 for 1 without scoring. After the start of the game, the Finnish team was full of momentum. Markkanen scored an easy dunk after a counterattack. Finland temporarily led 13-6, forcing Croatia to call a timeout. After the timeout, Croatia’s offense picked up, and under the leadership of Saric and Bogdanovic, they managed to close the score. After halftime, Croatia was only 2 points behind 43-45. However, in defense, Croatia has nothing to do with Markkanen. In the second half, Markkanen was possessed by the god of war, and the game almost became a stage for him to perform alone. During this period, he singled out Bo Yang and hit a jumper with both hands on his back. Before the end of the third quarter, Markkanen received another serve from the bottom line from his teammate and scored a tip-up at the buzzer. In the final quarter, Markkanen became more and more unstoppable. He succeeded in consecutive storms and made a key three-pointer in the final minute of the decisive stage, killing the suspense of the game. In the audience, Markkanen scored a career-high 43 points for the national team, and the Finnish team also entered the top 8 of the European Cup for the first time since 1967 under his leadership. See also Pinarello, who cannonade Ormelle aims at the Tricolor In the other two games, Serbia suffered a reversal and lost 86-94 to Italy, which was the biggest upset since the start of the game. On the Serbian side, the core Nikola Jokic scored 32 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. Greece beat the Czech Republic 94-88 to advance to the quarterfinals. Antetokounmpo played 33 minutes, made 8 of 17 shots, and scored 27 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 block. (Poirot)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: