Original title: Men’s Basketball European Cup Day 2: Teacher Yao led the team to a great victory over Markkanen 33+12

On September 3rd, Beijing time, the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup entered the second match day. Today, a total of 6 matches between groups C and D were played.

In a match in Group D, Serbia comfortably beat the Netherlands. In the first quarter of the game, Serbia easily established a 10-point advantage. In the next two quarters, Serbia’s offense slowed down, but they were still able to suppress their opponents. Entering the final quarter, they once again set off a new climax and secured victory.

On the Serbian side, because the game was very easy, the core Nikola Jokic did not exert special strength. He made 8 of 13 shots and scored 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal. In addition, Misic made 5 of 10 shots and scored 15 points, 12 assists, 1 rebound and 2 steals; Marinkovic made 6 of 9 shots and scored 18 points and 2 steals.

On the Dutch side, Worthy De Jong played the best in the backcourt. He made 11 of 14 shots and scored 28 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

There is also no suspense in the matchup between Ukraine and the United Kingdom in Group C. On the Ukraine side, a 10-point advantage was established at halftime. The double stars Mikhailiuk and Alex Ryan who played in the NBA supported the team’s offense. . In the second half, Ukraine’s advantage became more and more obvious. They played a 24-12 climax in the third quarter, allowing the point difference to break through the 20 mark. In the final quarter, the game also became garbage time early. See also Milan, Tomori: 'I bet with Bakayoko, I'll dye myself blond' On the British side, Luke Nelson, who was undrafted in 2017, had 16 points, 1 rebound and 5 assists. On the Ukraine side, Mikhailiuk scored 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, and Alex Ryan scored 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal and 2 blocks. 3. Israel beat Finland 89-87 The competition in Group D was extremely fierce. The Israeli team finally defeated the Finnish team through overtime. In the first quarter of the game, Finland beat Israel 27-16. But in the second stanza, Israel responded to the attacking wave and evened out the difference. Into the second half, the two sides played inextricably. Until overtime, relying on the free throws and blocks of the Wizards teenager Avdia, Israel thrilled to seal the victory. On the Israeli side, Avdia played 37 minutes, made 7 of 15 shots and 3 of 8 three-pointers, scoring 23 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks. On the Finnish side, Markkanen, who had just been traded to the Jazz, played 33 minutes and scored 33 points, 12 rebounds, 1 steal and 2 blocks. 4. Italy beat Poland to a good start Three more games were played today, and as a result, Italy beat Estonia 83-62 without a core Gallinari. Simon Fontezio, who just signed with the Jazz this summer, played well, scoring a team-high 19 points and making five 3-pointers. Another ball, Poland 99-84 win over the Czech Republic. On the Polish side, naturalized player AJ Slaughter scored 23 points, and Matthaus Ponetka scored 26 points and 9 assists. On the other hand, on the Czech side, the core defender and former NBA player Satoransky did not score a point and only recorded 6 assists. The Thunder’s Witt-Krejic also played poorly, scoring only 6 points and 4 assists. See also In the toto-goalkeeper in Pordenone now the Empolese Furlan appears In addition, in today’s focus match, Greece 89-85 narrowly defeated Croatia and got a good start. On the Greek side, Antetokounmpo dominated the game, scoring 27 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal and 3 blocks. Letters 27+11+6+3 European Cup debut perfect Greece win over Croatia (Poirot)Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

