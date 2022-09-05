Original title: Men’s Basketball European Cup Day 4: Spain upset and lost Lithuania in double overtime and Germany suffered 3 consecutive defeats

On September 5th, Beijing time, the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup entered its fourth match day. Today, a total of 6 matches were played.

Here are the details:

1. France beat Hungary 78-74

In this matchup in Group B, the French team quickly took the advantage after the opening, and they won the opponent by 4 points in a single quarter. But in the second quarter, Hungary counterattacked and stopped the momentum of losing points. Into the second half, France set off a new round of climax, and once established a double-digit advantage. But in the last quarter, Hungary played a 21-11 attack wave and almost achieved a comeback, but it was too far behind and failed to do so.

On the French side, Rudy Gobert made 6 of 9 shots and scored 15 points and 9 rebounds. Yabusele made 6 of 8 shots and scored a team-high 17 points. In addition, Fournier scored 4 of 10, scoring 12 points, 5 assists and 2 steals. On the Hungarian side, Adam Honggao made 5 of 12 shots and scored 18 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

2. Spain 73-83 Belgium

In a matchup in Group A, an upset, Spain lost to Belgium after four hard fights. In this game, the situation in the first three quarters was fairly normal, but in the last quarter, Spain’s offense was strangely cut off. In the last 3 and a half minutes of the game, Spain did not score a point, Belgium took the opportunity to play a 12-0 attack wave to grab the victory.

On the Spanish side, Willy Hernangomez scored 8 of 12, scoring 18 points, 4 rebounds and 1 steal, Juan Hernangomez scored 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal, Lorenzo Brown took To 11 points, 1 rebound and 8 assists, Garuba had 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block.

Four Belgians scored in double figures, with Emmanuel LeConte scoring a game-high 20 points, plus 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

3. Lithuania lost 107-109 to Germany

In a focus battle in Group B, Lithuania lost to Germany in double overtime and suffered a three-game losing streak. In this game, the competition between the two sides was extremely fierce. At the last moment of regular time, Valanciunas’ tip-up succeeded, but Schroder failed to score, and the two teams were tied at 89 and entered the first overtime.

In the first overtime, Schroeder beat Sabonis Jr. to 2+1 at the moment of life and death, tying the score. After that, Wagner Jr. missed a jumper and the game entered the second overtime. But in the second overtime, the German team did not give Lithuania another chance. Maodoro made consecutive three-pointers, completely killing the suspense of the game.

In the whole game, on the Lithuanian side, Valanciunas scored 34 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks; Sabonis scored 13 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.

In addition, Lithuania has 0 wins and 3 losses after the start of the game, and all three losses have also created the worst start record in team history in the European Cup.

On the German side, Franz Wagner made 12 of 20 shots and scored 32 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks. Schroder made 10 of 27, scoring 25 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 steal.

4. Turkey lost 83-88 to Georgia

In this game, the two sides also experienced a fierce double overtime battle. In the end, Georgia relied on the excellent performance of the Bucks teenager Sandro Mamukrashvili to seal the victory.

On the Turkish side, Alperon Shenjing scored 10 of 14 shots and continued to play efficiently, scoring 21 points and 9 rebounds. Sean Larkin had 9 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. But Cedi Osman was very inefficient. He made 5 of 19 shots and scored 13 points and 6 rebounds. On the Georgian side, Mamukrashvili had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 2 steals.

In a game that ended earlier, Bulgaria lost 81-91 to Montenegro.

In addition, the defending champion Slovenia lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina 93-97 after a hard fight. This loss was also Doncic’s first defeat in his European Cup career. Before that, he led the team with a record of 11 wins and 0 losses in the European Cup.

