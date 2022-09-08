Original title: Men’s Basketball European Cup Day 7: Spain locks the group’s top spot Lithuania to advance

On September 8th, Beijing time, the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup entered the seventh match day. Today, a total of 6 matches were played.

Here are the details:

1. Lithuania beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 87-70

In a life-and-death battle in B, Lithuania defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 87-70 and won two consecutive victories. At the same time, it also successfully got the last 16 ticket of the group, and Bosnia and Herzegovina once had a good situation. But unfortunately out.

In this game, Lithuania changed its previous slow heat. They relied on the outbreak of the second quarter to establish a 14-point advantage at halftime. Since then, they have not given Bosnia and Herzegovina any chance to counterattack, and they have locked in victory in one go.

On the Bosnian side, Zanan Musa scored 22 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists, while Nurkic scored 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block.

On the Lithuanian side, Valanciunas scored 13 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks, Jr. Sabonis scored 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal, and Blazdikis scored 13 points, 1 rebound and 3 assists.

2. Spain beat Turkey 72-69

In a focused matchup in Group A, Spain beat Turkey 72-69. After this game, Spain won 4 wins and 1 loss in the group stage and successfully locked the top spot in Group A.

In this game, the competition between the two sides is still very fierce. The game has been played until the final countdown stage, and Turkey is only 1 point behind. But at the critical moment, Turkey’s Osman made a mistake in the baseline ball and missed the opportunity to chase points. On the Spanish side, Willy Hernangomez and Lorenzo Brown scored consecutively from the free throw line to seal the victory.

On the Turkish side, Cedi Osman scored 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Alperen Shenjing scored 14 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 1 block, and Kolkmaz scored 16 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

On the Spanish side, Willy Hernangomez scored 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block, Juan Hernangomez scored 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block, and Garuba scored 4 points, 5 rebounds and 2 Steals 1 block.

3. Bulgaria lost 80-89 to Belgium

Belgium defeated Bulgaria with a 9-point advantage and successfully broke through from Group A, while Bulgaria was unfortunately out. In this game, Belgium established a 12-point advantage at halftime. Into the second half, Bulgaria launched a counterattack, but failed to catch up with the score.

On the Bulgarian side, the core Alexander Vichenkov continued to be productive. He scored 26 points and 13 rebounds and made 11 free throws. However, in athletic warfare, his 6-for-19 shooting efficiency is not high. On the Belgian side, Emmanuel LeConte scored a team-high 20 points, making 9 of 10 two-pointers.

4. Montenegro beat Georgia 81-73

This is also a key game about qualifying. In the end, the Montenegrin men’s basketball team had the last laugh. On the Montenegrin side, naturalized guard Kendrick Perry scored 17 points and 9 assists, and was the hero of the successful victory. Igor Drobniak on the bench scored 22 points. On the Georgian side, Mamukrashvili scored 15 points and 10 rebounds.

5. Germany beat Hungary 106-71

In a game that ended later, the German team beat Hungary and won the second place in Group B. In this game, the German team led the opponent by 15 points at halftime, which made the game lose the suspense early. Going into the third quarter, they continued to chase after them and eventually produced a big win.

On the German side, Franz Wager scored 15 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field. Schroder and Daniel Theis, two NBA generals, chose to rest.

