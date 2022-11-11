Men’s Basketball World Preliminary Round 丨 Tonight against Iran and China Men’s Basketball Team announced the 12-man roster

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-11 07:55

CCTV Sports News On November 11, Beijing time, the Chinese men’s basketball team will usher in the first game of the fifth window period of the World Preliminary Championships against the Iranian men’s basketball team. On the evening of the 10th, the Chinese men’s basketball team, which is preparing for the game in Tehran, Iran, submitted to FIBA ​​the 12-man entry list for the second round of the Chinese team’s away game against Iran in the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Preliminaries Group F. The specific list is as follows:

Zhou Qi, Shen Zijie, Wang Zhelin, Zhu Junlong, Gu Quan, Zhou Peng, Ren Junfei, Jiang Weize, Zhao Rui, Wu Qian, Wang Yibo, Xu Jie.

In the previous 8 World Preliminaries, the Chinese team had a record of 6 wins, 2 losses and 14 points, and temporarily ranked second in Group F. Australia, which had won eight consecutive games, ranked first in the group. The third to sixth places were Kazakhstan and Iran. Team, Japan and Bahrain. Since Japan has qualified for the World Cup as the host, the last men’s basketball World Cup in this group will be held between China, Iran and Kazakhstan. The importance of this match against Iran is self-evident. .

The Chinese men’s basketball team flew to Iran on the 7th. Before that, the Chinese team announced the 14-player list, including 3 centers, 5 forwards and 6 defenders. The center is Zhou Qi, Shen Zijie, and Wang Zhelin; the forwards are Zhu Junlong, Gu Quan, Zhou Peng, Zhu Mingzhen, and Ren Junfei; the defenders are Jiang Weize, Zhao Rui, Wu Qian, Wang Yibo, Xu Jie, and Hu Mingxuan.

The two games in the fifth window period of the Chinese Men’s Basketball World Preliminary Tournament are the Iranian men’s basketball team at 21:30 on the evening of November 11, and the Bahrain men’s basketball team at 0:00 on November 15.