Original title: Men’s Football National Youth Team bids farewell to the old and welcomes the new in the training camp

China Sports News reporter Ma Yiou

January 1, 2023 has extraordinary significance for the men’s football national youth team that is training in Chongqing. On this day, the name of the team was officially changed from “U19 National Men’s Football” to “U20 National Men’s Football”. The players bid farewell to the old and welcome the new in the high-intensity and fast-paced training, with the goal of achieving great results in the U20 Asian Cup to be held in March.

In September 2022, this 2003-age national youth team qualified for the final stage of the 41st U20 Asian Cup. The team will gather in Chongqing on December 26, 2022 to make the final sprint for the event. The three opponents in the group stage, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Kyrgyzstan, all have good strength.

Shao Jiayi, the team leader and assistant coach, said that this training camp mainly focused on three aspects: ideological style construction, physical fitness strengthening and technical and tactical ability improvement. The goal is to comprehensively improve the team’s ideological unity and execution ability. The training is high-intensity and fast-paced Yes, only in this way can we have the possibility of achieving breakthrough results.

After the start of this training session, the content of the daily training continues to change and speed up. Days of continuous high-intensity and fast-paced training further highlighted the importance of “Quick Words” to this youth army.

In the position technique training, Shao Jiayi requested that the overall movement of the back line should be completed more quickly, “This is the rhythm of the international competition, and this can meet the requirements of the Asian Cup.” On the forward line, he even asked the players to specially practice without observation. In the case of the goal, just use your intuition to shoot quickly. “Remember, there may not be so much time for you to observe and find the position of the goal during the game.”

On the other side, the midfielder is carrying out the instructions of the assistant coach Du Zhenyu: quickly attack, retreat quickly, and complete the pass faster and more accurately, creating greater threats and troubles for the opponent. On the last line of defense, goalkeeper coach Yang Zhi also spared no effort to implement the “Quick Words”, to release the ball faster and launch a counterattack faster after winning the ball.

While scrambling, switching, and offense are speeding up in an all-round way, it also increases the difficulty of passing and controlling. Everyone will provide timely assistance for mistakes and applaud every wonderful offense and defense. Under the slogan of “Fight for the country, give me no one else, seize the day and night”, in the military training that emphasizes style and discipline, and inspires potential fighting spirit, the National Youth Team has been training hard in Chongqing for days and marching forward to 2023 hand in hand.

In the first training session of the new year, the focus turned to the offensive and defensive drills of set kicks. A total of 24 players took part in training, apart from two injured players who remained in hotel rooms. This is also the first time that the National Youth League has conducted a complete 11-on-11 offensive and defensive practice in Chongqing after the number of personnel has increased day by day. The content includes corner kicks, tactical corner kicks, and indirect free kicks, direct free kicks, and penalty kicks with different distances and angles.

It is reported that the next training camp of the U20 national men’s football team will last until January 7th, and on January 16th, they will go to Chongqing and fly to Dubai again, where they will meet with the foreign coaching staff including head coach Antonio. During the stay in West Asia, the U20 national men’s football team will play 5 warm-up matches with the United Arab Emirates, Syria, and Oman.