Sports

2-4 down at the interval, Eboli changed gears in the second half and with a 3-0 run in 9′ they won 5-4, hooking the capitolini in second place. Division Cup: L84 and Fortitudo Pomezia in the quarterfinals

Everything and its exact opposite. A crazy recovery of the fifth day of the regular season of futsal Serie A completely changes the face of the top ranking. Feldi Eboli comeback against Olympus Roma, wins 5-4 and catches the Blues in second place in the standings. Which in the next round will be expected from the clash at the top against a full-scored leaders Naples, but now at +5 on their immediate pursuers.

TWO DIFFERENT TIMES

Yet the recovery of the PalaSele begins with a strong blues rhythm. Joselito unlocks the match after less than a second, Luizinho (thanks to a detour) responds immediately, but Cutrupi and the returning Dimas allow Olympus Roma to fly up to 3-1. And even when Guilhermao overtook Ducci, Di Eugenio made it 4-2, the result with which you go to the locker room. In the second half, another game. In less than nine minutes, Feldi Eboli overturned everything, with three goals in rapid succession again from Luizinho, Baroni and Calderolli, which changed the face and result of the match. There was time for a failed free throw by Vavà 3” from the sound of the siren, then the Ebolitan party. It’s time for reflection for Olympus Roma: one point in two games, but above all that alarming figure of 14 goals conceded in the last three games, precisely in the week leading up to the home match against the leaders from Campania, scheduled for Saturday at 6pm, in live streaming on www.futsaltv.it.

See also  Futsal, Serie A men, Napoli and Olimpus from 4 out of 4. Italy women, Euro 2023 fades

DIVISION CUP

Meanwhile, the round of 16 of the Division Cup, Trofeo Emilia Romagna, the competition that compares all the national futsal teams, regardless of the category, begins in the sign of L84 and Fortitudo Pomezia. Paniccia’s black and greens have an easy time in Lecco, against an opponent from Serie A2, defeated 5-0. The derby instead smiles at the pometini: nothing to do for Ciampino, defeated 4-1 and eliminated. The other matches on Wednesday: Petrarca-Came Dosson (9.00 pm), Mantova-Sampdoria (8.30 pm), Italpol Roma-Futsal breaking latest news (7.15 pm) the eagerly awaited Real San Giuseppe-Naples derby (8.00 pm) and the all-Sicilian match between Regalbuto and Meta Catania. Sammichele-Feldi Eboli postponed to 7 December.

November 16 – 12:53

© breaking latest news

