The men’s ski jumping on the normal hill at the European Games in Poland was canceled on Wednesday and postponed to Thursday. The reason for the decision was the strong wind in Zakopane.

Previously, 41 of 54 jumpers had crossed the Bakken, led by the German Felix Hofmann. As the best Austrian, Markus Müller was in fourth place, his compatriots Manuel Fettner, Jan Hörl and Daniel Tschofenig had not yet had their turn.

