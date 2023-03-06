On March 4, 2023, in the men’s singles final of the men’s tennis ATP500 Dubai station, the third seed and Russian star Daniil Medvedev (Daniil Medvedev) defeated the defending champion and compatriot Rublev 6-2, winning the championship for three consecutive weeks . (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 5, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Wang Yezhi) On March 4, local time, in the men’s singles final of the men’s tennis ATP500 Dubai station, the third seed and Russian star Medvedev (Daniil Medvedev defeated the defending champion and compatriot Andrey Rublev (Andrey Rublev) 6-2 twice, won the championship for three consecutive weeks, harvested 500 ATP points, and also received a championship bonus of US$533,990.

Djokovic’s 15-game winning streak ended

The 27-year-old Medvedev has been in a hot state recently. Before this race, he has won consecutive championships in the ATP500 Rotterdam station and the ATP250 Qatar station. After coming to Dubai, Medvedev continued his brave state. In the semi-finals, he had a peak duel with the current world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

As a result, the Serbian ball king Djokovic lost two 4-6 to rival Medvedev and missed the final. This season’s 15-game winning streak came to an end. Next, Djokovic will return to Serbia to wait for the results of his application for a visa to enter the United States.

As the Serbian has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, he is still unable to enter the United States according to the regulations of the US authorities and needs special approval from the US government to participate in this month’s Indian Wells and Miami – two back-to-back North American hard court events . These two ATP1000 events are also known as the “Sunshine Doubles” in North America. At present, it seems that Djokovic will not be able to participate in the competition with a high probability. In this case, he can only prepare for the clay court season in April this year with peace of mind.

For Djokovic, the good news is that his leg injury is recovering well, and there is no serious problem now; and last week, the number of weeks he occupied the “World No. 1″ throne has reached 378 weeks, thus Surpassing the German post-ball Steffi Graf, he has the exclusive record of the longest “world number one” in tennis.

Two compatriot friends fight across the Internet

In the final, it was his compatriot and friend, 25-year-old Rublev, who fought across the net with Medvedev. Rublev’s performance this season is mediocre, but when he came to the blessed place where he won the championship last year, his state has improved significantly, especially in the semi-finals when he beat his own “hard hand” Zverev, allowing the Russians to regain their former confidence and prepare to fight for the championship. The individual’s 13th tour championship trophy launched an impact.

Judging from the current state of the two, Medvedev is obviously better. Recently, his various technical aspects have been improved in an all-round way, including his previous poor forehand and serve, which have gradually returned to the level he had when he won the US Open. He became the first person to defeat the “world number one” this season. Medvedev is also confident.

The two had previously met six times, with Medvedev winning the first four and Rublev the last two. The most recent match between the two occurred in the group stage of the year-end finals last year. At that time, Rublev fought hard in three sets and won a thrilling victory.

Medvedev easily wins

In the first set of the final, in Lublev’s serve game, the two faced each other on the bottom line. Medvedev was superior and quickly forced a break point, and cashed in the second break point, and then held the serve strongly. Even broke and secured a 2-0 lead. Afterwards, Lublev also successfully secured his serve, but was unable to get a break in the opponent’s serve, and the score was always behind. After 6 innings, Medvedev still maintained a 4-2 lead. In the seventh game, Lublev’s mood fluctuated in his serve, his state declined, and unforced errors increased. Medvedev seized the opportunity and broke serve again; then he secured his serve to win the set and won the game 6-2.

In the second set, Rublev fought with his back and went all out. The two played inextricably in the first four rounds, each kept their serve, and the battle was tied 2-2. In the fifth game, after a stalemate for many shots, Medvedev took the lead, broke serve again, and then took advantage of the trend to keep serve, taking a 4-2 lead. In the seventh game, Medvedev broke his opponent’s serve again, leading 5-2, and entered his own serve to win the championship. In the 8th game, Medvedev fought hard and easily secured the serve, winning the game 6-2.

The entire game took only 1 hour and 08 minutes, and the level of competition between the two was not at the same level at all. It cannot be said that the defending champion Rublev did not play well, just because Medvedev is in such a good state. This is Medvedev’s three consecutive weeks of winning on the tour, becoming the first “triple crown” in the new season. While winning 14 consecutive games after the Australian Open, he also won the 18th singles championship in his career.

Responsible editor: Zheng Huang #