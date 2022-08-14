CCTV News: In the 2022 Men’s Volleyball Asian Cup semi-final competition, the Chinese team played against the South Korean team. After falling behind twice, the Chinese team won the match with a total score of 3-2 in the deciding set. The score was 20 in five sets. -25, 25-17, 32-34, 29-27 and 17-15. In this way, the Chinese team will advance to the final and will compete with the Japanese team for the Asian Cup championship.

The Chinese team defeated Chinese Taipei and Bahrain 3-1 in the group stage, swept Pakistan 3-0 in the first game of the semi-finals, won Iran 3-1 in the second game, won the first place in the group with four consecutive victories, and advanced to the semi-finals against another semi-final group. Second South Korean team. In this game, the Chinese team’s starting lineup, the main attacking Zhang Jingyin, Yu Yuantai, the auxiliary attacking Li Yongzhen, Peng Shikun, the support Zhang Guanhua, the second pass Yu Yaochen and the free man Yang Yiming.

In the first game, the Chinese team made many mistakes and hit the net continuously. By the time of the first technical timeout, they were 5-8 behind. Entering the mid-game, the Chinese team gradually stabilized the situation, and succeeded in continuous counterattacks to catch up to 17. However, at the end of the game, it failed to withstand the opponent’s impact.

In the second game, the Chinese team launched a counterattack, strengthened the blocking defense to improve the attack success rate, and restricted the South Korean team’s performance. They led 8-4 and 16-11 respectively during the two technical timeouts. After that, the Chinese team further widened the point difference. Zhang Guanhua and the two assistant attackers scored consecutive points, and the Chinese team equalized the score 25-17.

In the third game, the Chinese team started 0-3 behind with a timeout. After 5-8, in Peng Shikun’s serving round, relying on Zhang Zhejia’s attack and blocking performance, the Chinese team scored 5 points in a row and 10-8 ahead, leading 16-12 by the second technical timeout. After 22-19, the Chinese team lost 3 points in a row, and the score between the two teams has been stalemate since then. The Chinese team missed 7 game points successively, lost 2 points in a row after a 32 draw, and lost another game with a 32-34 loss.

In the fourth game, the Chinese team had a last-ditch battle. The score was tight at the beginning. The first technical suspension was the Chinese team’s 8-7 lead. Zhang Jingyin served and scored, and the Chinese team had a 12-10 advantage. However, they could not control the situation in the middle stage. By the second technical timeout, they were overtaken 15-16, and even 17-20 was pulled away. The Chinese team caught up to 20-21 and forced the opponent to suspend. Zhang Jingyin’s thugs were out 24 and the two teams were tied to 27. The Chinese team seized the opportunity to counterattack and scored 2 points in a row to tie again with a 29-27 win.

In the decisive game, the Chinese team clung to the score and succeeded in multi-point attacks. Yu Yaochen blocked the net and took the Chinese team 8-7 lead. After 9-9, Yu Yaochen’s block worked continuously, but after 12-10, the South Korean team scored 2 points in a row and tied it to 12. Zhang Jingyin counterattacked successfully, and the South Korean team won the match point with 2 points in a row. After the Chinese team reached the 14th tie, the two sides continued the tug of war. After the 15th tie, they seized the opportunity to score 2 points in a row, and finally won 17-15. The total score reversed and defeated the South Korean team 3-2. After 2010, 2012 and 2016 , reached the Asian Cup final for the fourth time.

In the other semi-final, the Japanese team defeated Bahrain 27-25, 25-15 and 25-20 in straight games, sweeping the opponent 3-0 with a total score of 3-0. For the first time in China, it entered the final and competed with the Chinese team for the final championship.