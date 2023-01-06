Men’s Volleyball League Finals: Beijing Men’s Volleyball Team Successfully Defends Title 2023-01-06 13:52:55.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Yang Fan, Lu Xingji

On the 5th, the final of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League continued at the Gymnasium of the West Campus of Hebei Agricultural University. The Beijing Automobile Men’s Volleyball Team defeated the Shanghai Guangming Men’s Volleyball Team again and successfully defended their title with a big score of 2:0.

In the first round of the final, the Beijing team won the game 3:1 without any risk. In the rematch that night, the players of the Shanghai team were obviously nervous in the first game. Several foreign players did not enter the state for a long time. In the second game, the Shanghai team made multiple personnel adjustments, but under the continuous high pressure on the offensive end of the Beijing team, it was still difficult to open the situation, and they lost another game at 18:25.

The last-ditch Shanghai team took the lead in the third game, but in the game, the Beijing team steadily scored points through the serve round to overtake the score. The Shanghai team chased points tenaciously. At the critical moment, the foreign aid of the Beijing team dominated the game. With a serve and a direct score, the Beijing team won 25:21 and won the men’s volleyball league championship this season.

This is the fourth league championship in the history of the Beijing men’s volleyball team. Shanghai Men’s Volleyball Team and Zhejiang Men’s Volleyball Team won the runner-up and third place respectively.