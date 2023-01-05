Men’s Volleyball League Finals: Beijing Team Goes First 2023-01-05 11:34:59.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Yang Fan, Niu Mengtong

On the 4th, the final of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League was held in the gymnasium of the West Campus of Hebei Agricultural University. In the three-match two-win finals, the defending champion Beijing Auto Men’s Volleyball Team defeated Shanghai Guangming Men’s Volleyball Team 3:1 to win their first victory.

In the first game, the two sides launched a fierce confrontation, and the Beijing team won in a thrilling 25:23. In the second game, the Shanghai team found the status on the serve, mastered the rhythm of the field in the game, and pulled back a victory with 25:16.

The third game was very close. The Beijing team widened the point difference by virtue of their serving advantage, but the Shanghai team with three foreign players on the court was more changeable in front of the net and gradually caught up with the score. After 24:24, the two sides got the game points successively, and finally the Beijing team won the game with difficulty at 28:26.

In the fourth game, the Beijing team took the lead in breaking the 20-point mark in fast break, front-of-net, and back-row offense. With the Beijing team succeeding in a straight spike, they got the match point. But the Shanghai team withstood the pressure and scored two key goals, and the battle ended at 24:24. At the critical moment, the Beijing team successfully blocked the net and finally won 26:24.

In the second round of the third place competition that day, Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team defeated Shandong Ruchen Men’s Volleyball Team 3:1, and won 2:0 in three best-of-two games, winning the third place in the league this season.