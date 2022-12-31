Home Sports Men’s Volleyball League semi-finals: Beijing beats Shandong, Zhejiang, Lectra Shanghai-Sports-中工网
Men's Volleyball League semi-finals: Beijing beats Shandong, Zhejiang, Lectra Shanghai

Men’s Volleyball League semi-finals: Beijing beats Shandong, Zhejiang, Lectra Shanghai-Sports-中工网

Men’s Volleyball League semi-finals: Beijing beats Shandong, Zhejiang and Lectra Shanghai

Xinhua News Agency, Shijiazhuang, December 30 (Reporter Yang Fan) On the 30th, the second stage of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League (Baoding Division) will compete in the first round of the semi-finals at the Gymnasium of the West Campus of Hebei Agricultural University. The defending champion Beijing Men’s Volleyball Team defeated Shandong Men’s Volleyball Team 3:1, and Zhejiang Men’s Volleyball Team beat Shanghai Men’s Volleyball Team 3:2 in 5 games.

The semi-finals will be best-of-three. The Beijing men’s volleyball team with four foreign aids went smoothly in the first two rounds, winning 25:20 and 25:10 respectively. In the third game, the Shandong men’s volleyball team fought back and reversed the situation at 25:22 at the end of the game. In the fourth round, the two sides started a tug-of-war, and the Beijing Men’s Volleyball Team gritted their teeth and won the game 25:22.

In the match between Shanghai and Zhejiang that night, the Shanghai men’s volleyball team took the lead at 25:18 in the first game, but they played poorly on the offensive end in the second game, and were pulled back by the Zhejiang team at 19:25. The problem on the offensive end of the third game still plagued the Shanghai Men’s Volleyball Team. They were cornered by their opponents at 18:25, and they struggled to equalize the big score at 26:24 in the fourth game. In the fifth game of the decisive victory, the Zhejiang Men’s Volleyball Team won the game at 18:16 on the second match point.

In the first round of the 5-8 place match that day, Baoding Woli men’s volleyball team defeated Nanjing Guangdian Maomao 3:0, and Tianjin Food Group men’s volleyball team defeated Sichuan men’s volleyball team 3:0.

