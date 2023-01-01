original title:

Men’s Volleyball League semi-finals: Beijing takes the lead in advancing to the final

Xinhua News Agency, Shijiazhuang, December 31 (Reporters Yang Fan, Gao Meng) On the 31st, the second round of the semi-finals of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League (Baoding Division) was held at the Gymnasium of the West Campus of Hebei Agricultural University. The defending champion Beijing Auto Men’s Volleyball Team defeated Shandong Ruchen Men’s Volleyball Team again 3:1, and advanced to the final first after double-killing their opponents. Shanghai Guangming Men’s Volleyball Team swept Zhejiang Men’s Volleyball Team 3:0 and evened the total score in the best-of-three contests.

The semi-finals will be best-of-three. Both Beijing and Zhejiang won the first round.

All four foreign players of the Beijing Men’s Volleyball team came on the field that day, and they easily controlled the situation at 25:18 and 25:15 in the first two games. The third game came to the life-and-death game of the Shandong team. They performed tenaciously on both offensive and defensive ends, and pulled back a victory at 25:23. However, in the fourth round, the Beijing Men’s Volleyball Team did not give the opponent a chance, and secured the victory at 25:22 to advance to the final.

The Shanghai Guangming Men’s Volleyball Team and the Zhejiang Men’s Volleyball Team fought hard for five games the day before. That night, the Hai Men’s Volleyball team started with double foreign players and won the first game at 25:22. In the second game, the Zhejiang team took the lead all the way, but at the end of the game, the domestic main players took a break and the situation changed. The Shanghai Men’s Volleyball team continued to chase points in the serving round to get the game point, and finally won at 25:23. The Zhejiang men’s volleyball team, which had nowhere to retreat, launched a fierce attack in the third game, but the Shanghai men’s volleyball team chased after the score, and then took the lead to break through the 20-point mark and won the victory 25:20 in one go.

In addition, in the second round of the 5th-8th men’s volleyball league match that day, Baoding Woli men’s volleyball team lost 1:3 to Nanjing Radio and Television Maomao. The victory over the Sichuan Men’s Volleyball Team came to 2:0.

On the same day, the women’s volleyball league decided the last seat of the semi-finals: Shenzhen Zhongsai Longhua women’s volleyball team defeated Jiangsu Zhongtian Iron and Steel Women’s Volleyball Team 2:1 to advance. Previously, Fujian Anxi Tieguanyin women’s volleyball team made team history. The Beijing Automobile women’s volleyball team with three foreign aids broke into the women’s volleyball league semi-finals for the first time in two rounds of double play; The women’s volleyball team eliminated Liaoning Donghua women’s volleyball team 2:0, and both entered the semi-finals.