Men's Volleyball League: Shanghai Lectra Zhejiang advances to the final
Men’s Volleyball League: Shanghai Lectra Zhejiang advances to the final

2023-01-02 20:08:47.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Yang Fan, Zhao Jiantong

On the 1st, the third round of the semi-finals of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League continued at the Gymnasium of the West Campus of Hebei Agricultural University. Shanghai Guangming Men’s Volleyball Team swept Zhejiang Men’s Volleyball Team 3:0 and won 2:1 to advance to the final.

The semi-finals of the men’s volleyball league adopts the best-of-three system. The Shanghai men’s volleyball team will face the defending champion Beijing Automobile men’s volleyball team in the final, which defeated Shandong Ruchen men’s volleyball team in the semi-finals.

The Zhejiang team tried to start the game that day, but the Shanghai team gradually found an offensive feeling in the game and won the first game with 25:16. In the second game, three foreign aids from the Shanghai team played at the same time, showing greater stability in receiving and attacking in series, and made another victory at 25:16.

In the third game, the Zhejiang team performed weakly in the first half, and the Shanghai team, which had a simple and efficient offense, gained a large score advantage in the game. With a successful double block, the Shanghai team ushered in the match point with a 24:15 lead. Afterwards, the Zhejiang team chased for 3 points in a row, but was unable to change the general situation. The Shanghai Men’s Volleyball Team finally won 25:18 and advanced to the final.

