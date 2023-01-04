Original title: Men’s Volleyball League – Zhang Jingyin’s truce, Zhejiang 3-1 Shandong wins 2-0, picks bronze and creates the best of the 18th session

January 4th. In the 2022-2023 season, the National Men’s Volleyball Super League played in the gymnasium of the West Campus of Hebei Agricultural University to the third place. After Zhejiang Sports Lottery narrowly won 3-2 in the first round of 5 rounds, it doubled Shandong Ruchen 3-1 in the second round of 4 rounds. Winning the bronze medal, this is the best record in nearly 18 league games after ranking fifth in the 2004-2005 season.

Shandong Ruchen lost 1-3 and 1-3 in the men’s volleyball semi-finals and missed the championship. Zhejiang Sports Lottery challenged Shanghai Guangming Yoube and won 3-2, 0-3 and 0-3. As a result, they were eliminated with a record of 1 win and 2 losses and failed to advance to the final. Earlier, Zhejiang Sports Lottery defeated Shandong Ruchen 3-2 (18-25, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 15-9) in five rounds under the premise of Zhang Jingyin’s abdominal muscle strain.

Zhang Qiyong took command of Shandong Ruchen, and in the second round, setter No. 9 Liu Zhihao (captain), main offensive No. 12 Zhai Dejun and No. 4 Li Lei, secondary attackers No. 2 Zhang Dongzheng and No. 11 Li Xuelin, supporting No. 17 Wang Jingyi and Liberty No. 19 Shen Dongwen Starting: Shen Andong coached Zhejiang Sports Lottery to arrange a truce for No. 3 Zhang Jingyin, and dispatched No. 8 Chen Leiyang (captain) as the setter, No. 4 Li Chengkang and No. 15 Wang Bin for the main attack, and No. 9 Li Yongzhen and No. 7 Miao Ruantong (Hubei) for the secondary attack. No. 19 Zhang Guanhua and free man No. 10 Yang Yiming appeared on the stage.

In the first game, Li Yongzhen blocked Wang Jing’s first attack and the second attack pass was mismatched to 7-2, forcing Zhang Qiyong to suspend. Shandong Ruchen’s first attack was blocked and changed to the second pass. No. 6 Li Yang replaced Liu Zhihao. Zhang Guanhua counterattacked and Wang Bin went out of bounds to 7-15. Zhai Dejun made a tandem flight and was caught by Chen Leiyang and fell into the net at 8-20. Shandong Ruchen passed Zhai Dejun’s last three but couldn’t stop Zhang Guanhua’s back. Zhang Guanhua adjusted his attack and used Zhang Dongzheng to hit the net to 24-12. Zhejiang Sports Lottery was saved by Chi Fangxu but Miao Ruantong still won 25-13 first.

In the second game, Zhai Dejun’s strong attack was stopped at 8-3 and he lost 2 points. Fortunately, Shandong Ruchen relied on Chi Fangxu to intercept Li Chengkang. Unfortunately, Li Yang’s pass hit the net to 10-7. Fang Xu jumped to 16-10 but was counterattacked by Zhang Guanhua. Chi Fangxu ran back to 21-13. Unfortunately, Li Chengkang went out of bounds. Shandong Ruchen used Li Chengkang’s floating ball to go out of bounds and Li Lei’s strong attack broke through. Miao Ruantong jumped to the net and took the lead 24-15 After the game, Zhai Dejun tied the game with 25-15 and scored 1-1.

In the third game, Wang Binping opened up, but it was a pity that Li Yongzhen’s probe touched the net to 14-15. Zhejiang Sports Lottery was lucky to have Zhang Guanhua’s back tied because Li Chengkang received a pass. Zhang Guanhua scored 2 points in a row at 22-23 with a flat back and strong attack. Zhejiang Sports Lottery was saved by Chi Fangxu for 4 game points, but Zhang Guanhua dunked and Li Yongzhen blocked and won 29-27. In the fourth game, Li Yongzhen blocked and Wang Bin re-dunked and then jumped to 8-2 and 15-4. Zhejiang Sports Lottery won the game 25-14 through Zhang Guanhua and won the bronze 3-1.

