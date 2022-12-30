Original title: Men’s Volleyball Super League 5th to 8th qualifying match started (quote)

Tianjin men’s volleyball team wrestled with Sichuan army today (theme)

News tonight (Reporter Xie Chen) The 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League 5th to 8th qualifying match will continue today in Baoding, Hebei. The Tianjin Food Group Men’s Volleyball Team will face the Sichuan Men’s Volleyball Team at 15:00. Although it is a pity that they missed the semi-finals, the Tianjin team still maintains a positive attitude towards the next qualifying match. Coach Liu Hao said: The whole team will actively mobilize and fight for the Sichuan team.

In the quarter-finals, the Tianjin team encountered the Shanghai team, the “16th champion” of the league. With the captain and main setter Mao Tianyi injured and absent for almost all two games, the Tianjin team was not afraid of strong enemies and competed fiercely with the Shanghai team, but finally lost due to the lack of strength. In the replay of the quarter-finals of the two rounds, Liu Hao believes that the whole team has been tempered and grown at the same time. “The Shanghai team is very strong, and we are also trying our best to attack the opponent in the game. I am quite satisfied with the performance of the players in the first game, including the young setter Wang Zhanhao who came off the bench after Mao Tianyi was injured and left the field. Dare to fight. Judging from the data, we are not behind in the three active scoring items of offense, blocking, and serving. It was also greatly impacted. Mao Tianyi was absent in the second game. Although we encountered relatively great difficulties, the whole team also cherished the opportunity to play against strong teams. It should be said that the two games against the Shanghai team were impressive. We have learned a lot, and we have also worked hard to solve the problems we found in these few days of training.” Liu Hao said.

In the upcoming qualifying match, the Tianjin team will face the Sichuan team. During the training in recent days, the whole team carried out offensive and defensive drills according to the opponent’s characteristics. The two Jinchuan teams have played against each other twice this season. The Tianjin team lost 2-3 in the first stage of the round-robin match, and swept their opponents 3-0 in the quarter-final round-robin match. Liu Hao said bluntly: “We have played against the Sichuan team twice this season, and we are familiar with each other. When it comes to the qualifying stage, all teams hope to strive for a better ranking. We must also fully mobilize. We must restrain the opponent and try to show a better mental outlook and competitive state than the opponent.”