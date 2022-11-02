original title:

Men’s Volleyball Super League Comprehensive: Shandong wins three straight, Tianjin beats Yunnan

Xinhua News Agency, Haikou, November 1 (Reporter Liu Bo) The 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League started the fourth round of Group B on the 1st. Shandong Men’s Volleyball Team defeated Huangshi Men’s Volleyball Team 3-0 and won three consecutive victories; Tianjin The men’s volleyball team defeated the Yunnan men’s volleyball team 3-0.

The Shandong team took the lead in the game against the Yellowstone team. In the first game, the Shandong team used the storm to score consecutively, and gradually opened the score in the game, leading to the next game at 25:16. In the second game, the Yellowstone team adjusted personnel in multiple positions, but did not achieve good results, and lost another game at 17:25. In the final stage of the third game, the Yellowstone team once narrowed the difference to 1 point, but still lost 22:25.

In this campaign, Huangshi’s Lin Haikun scored a game-high 17 points; Shandong Li Lei and Zhai Dejun scored 16 and 15 points respectively.

The Yunnan team led the Tianjin team by 4 points in the early part of the first game that day, but was overtaken by the opponent and lost 16:25. Tianjin team firmly controlled the rhythm of the game in the second game and won another game with 25:18. In the third game, although the Yunnan team performed tenaciously, the Tianjin team was superior and won 25:19.

In another game, the Shanghai men’s volleyball team, which has many national team players, defeated the Nanjing men’s volleyball team by 25:23, 25:15 and 25:17, winning three consecutive victories.