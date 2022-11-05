original title:

Men’s Volleyball Super League comprehensive: Shanghai maintains a complete victory over Shandong and Nanjing

Xinhua News Agency, Changchun, November 4 (Reporter Li Dian) The 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League will start the seventh round of the first stage of Group B (Wuyuan Division) on the 4th. The Shanghai Men’s Volleyball Team defeated the Baoding Men’s Volleyball Team 3:0. Six wins so far this season.

Facing the championship favorite Shanghai team, Baoding held the lead for most of the first game, but the Shanghai team, which was superior in strength, steadied their position at the end of the game, destroyed the opponent’s pass by serving, seized the opportunity to counterattack, and won 25:21 Head start. The Shanghai team played stably in the next two games, winning 25:16 and 25:21.

Shanghai team foreign aid Bednorz scored 19 points, Baoding team received 22 points in response to Wen Zihua.

Against the Nanjing team, the Shandong team entered the state quickly in the first game, and the score maintained a slight lead. In response to Wang Jingyi, he played well and helped the team open the score at the end of the game and won 25:18. In the second game, the Nanjing team fluctuated in the first pass, and the attack was blocked. The Shandong team won another game with 25:17. The third game was a stalemate, and the two sides were tied at 19. At the end of the game, the Shandong team was stuck and failed to achieve good results after making substitutions and adjustments. The Nanjing team pulled back a game at 25:21. In the fourth game, the Shandong team did not give the opponent another chance and won 25:21.

The Nanjing team scored a game-high 18 points in response to Zhou Liying, the Shandong team scored 16 points in response to Wang Jingyi, and the main attack Zhai Dejun and Li Lei each contributed 15 points.

In another match, the Huangshi men’s volleyball team defeated the Yunnan men’s volleyball team by 25:17, 26:24 and 25:22.