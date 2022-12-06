Original title: Men’s Volleyball Super League competition is fierce (quote)

The ownership of the last two top 8 tickets is full of suspense (theme)

China Sports News reporter Zhou Yuan

On December 5, the fifth round of Group A of the first stage of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League was held at the Hefei Sports Center Gymnasium. With two rounds left in the first stage of the competition, the competition for the top 8 is still very fierce, and the ownership of the last two tickets for the top 8 is still full of suspense.

Fujian Pingtan men’s volleyball team’s support Tang Fuxing (right) smashed the ball during the game.Photo courtesy of the Chinese Volleyball Association

Among the 7 teams that ended the first stage of the competition first, Shanghai Guangming Men’s Volleyball, Shandong Ruchen Men’s Volleyball, Baoding Woli Men’s Volleyball and Tianjin Food Group Men’s Volleyball have already locked 4 tickets for the top 8 in advance. The other 4 tickets for the top 8 will be produced after the 7 teams in Group A compete.

There have been five rounds of the Group A match. With the addition of the American deputy attacker Holt and the main attacker Jeschke, the defending champion Beijing Automobile Men’s Volleyball Team with four major foreign players has significantly improved its strength. On the night of December 4th, after beating Shenzhen Ming Jinhai 3-1, they maintained a complete victory in the first four games. Currently, with 7 wins and 23 points, they have locked in the top 8 seats in advance. Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team, led by Zhang Jingyin and supported by many national players, defeated Liaoning Donghua men’s volleyball team 3-0 in the match on the 5th. With 8 wins and 25 points, they also secured the top 8 qualification in advance.

The last two tickets for the top 8 are fiercely contested and will be produced between Nanjing Radio and Television Maomao Men’s Volleyball, Shenzhen Mingjinhai Men’s Volleyball, Sichuan Men’s Volleyball and Fujian Pingtan Men’s Volleyball. The Nanjing team, which has finished the first stage of the competition, currently has 7 wins and 20 points. Whether they can advance depends on the final results of Group A.

On the 5th, Group A had a competition related to the top 8. Shenzhen Mingjinhai Men’s Volleyball Team played against Sichuan Men’s Volleyball Team. Before this campaign, the Shenzhen team had 6 wins and 16 points, and the Sichuan team had 4 wins and 14 points. Both teams still have a chance to advance to the top 8. It is more important for the Sichuan men’s volleyball team. Once they lose, they will miss the top 8 ahead of schedule. There were 5 innings in this game, 25 to 18, 21 to 25, 25 to 13, 23 to 25, 15 to 8. The Sichuan team seized the opportunity of the decisive game and narrowly beat the Shenzhen team 3 to 2 to win the game. Key game wins.

At the moment of victory, the Sichuan men’s volleyball team celebrated the victory together. “This game is related to the promotion to the top 8. It is very important to us. We have fully mobilized the players before the game.” Cao Huaye, head coach of the Sichuan Men’s Volleyball Team, said, “The team did a good job in terms of energy and spirit in this game. , The return of the serve has not been chaotic, but there have been some problems in controlling the rhythm of the whole game. Especially when the lead is being chased back, the players have some impatience. Fortunately, we let go more openly in the final game , played at a high level, especially blocking. We made full preparations for difficulties before the game, studied and arranged the opponent’s second pass distribution, and our secondary offense and blocking cooperation did a good job this time.” Even if we win, the rest The Sichuan men’s volleyball team should not lose in the next two games. “Each game is a battle of life and death. We will do our best to win the next two games.” Cao Huaye emphasized.

The defeated Shenzhen men’s volleyball team currently has 6 wins and 17 points. It also needs to win the last two games to ensure that it will advance to the top 8.

On the night of the 5th, the Fujian Pingtan men’s volleyball team withstood the impact of the Henan men’s volleyball team, 25 to 23, 27 to 25, 27 to 29, 25 to 16, 3 to 1 to beat the opponent, and scored a precious 3 points. Their current record is 6 wins and 18 points. On the 7th, they will have a direct dialogue with the Shenzhen Men’s Volleyball Team. “These few games are the key battles for us to compete for the top 8. We have fully mobilized before the game to let everyone let go of the burden and go all out. Today we did a good job in receiving and serving. The players dared to attack at critical moments. “Teng Maomin, head coach of the Fujian team, said, “We still have to work hard in the next two games to qualify for the top 8.”

The first stage of the Men’s Volleyball Super League this season will all end on December 8, and the list of the top eight will be announced in the final round.

(Hefei, December 5th)