Xinhua News Agency, Ljubljana, August 27 (Reporters Liu Yang, Zhou Yue) In the first round of the 2022 World Volleyball Championship in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, on the 27th, the Chinese team lost 0:3 to the Turkish team .

In the first game, the Chinese team started with a 5:3 lead, and then was attacked by the opponent with an 8:1 attack wave. Since then, the Chinese team once narrowed the difference to 3 points, but lost 3 points in a row when they were behind at 10:14, and the score opened again. The Chinese team lost the first game with 15:25, with a pass rate of only 42% and only 7 spikes. Turkey’s main attacker Jinger scored 10 points in a single game.

In the second game, although the Turkish team made a mistake and gave the Chinese team 9 points, relying on a 93% pass rate and 4 successful blocks, the Chinese team was still helpless. Turkey won the second game 25:19. Not long ago in the Asian Cup won the most valuable player of the Chinese team, the main attack Zhang Jingyin scored a total of 6 points in the first two games.

In the third game, the Turkish team still quickly opened the score, and Jinger served directly and scored twice in a row, extending the team’s lead to 21:12. The Turkish team scored 5 times in a single game. In the end, the Chinese team’s main attacker Yu Yuantai made a mistake in stepping on the line, and the Chinese team lost the third game with 14:25.

In this game, Ragumdia scored a game-high 19 points, and Ginger contributed 17 points. Zhang Jingyin scored the highest 10 points for the Chinese team.

Wu Sheng, the head coach of the Chinese team, expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the whole team: “Today’s game, we didn’t play anything in all aspects of offense and defense. The players didn’t let go and were timid. I can feel that everyone wants to play well, sometimes There will be irritability, low-level mistakes, problems with coordination, and lack of movement and technique.”

Wu Sheng said that he made arrangements for the characteristics of the Turkish team before the game, especially in terms of serve and fast break on both sides of defense. “We made a lot of serving mistakes and lacked attacking power. Yu Yuantai can receive the serve, but the blocking height is not enough. Dai Qingyao plays the main attack, and the blocking is threatening, but the serving is not good enough. Zhang Jingyin is not playing well, the young players are not mature enough, and they are not attentive. Concentration, the mentality is a little ups and downs. As a coach, I have not adjusted the mental state of the players, go back to encourage more, summarize well, and strive for improvement in the next game. “

The Chinese men’s volleyball team will usher in the second group match on the 29th against the Canadian team.