Weather issue. Of the February 3, 1990 in Cortina they remember the fog and the first career victory of Christian Ghedina. Thirty-three years later, the return of the men’s alpine skiing world cup on theOlympusa is a dive into the heart of the champion landlord, who at the age of just twenty challenged the stakes in the middle of a thick fog and won.

What do you remember about that day?

«In my career I have always suffered from adverse weather conditions, especially fog. Anyone who knows me well knows that. Yet on that occasion things went differently. I managed to win on Saturday when nothing could be seen in the upper part of the track, so much so that the organizers had to proceed with the lowering of the starting gate; the next day, characterized by a splendid sun, I went badly. I was second, then a mistake ruined everything. I remember this anecdote related to the weather from my first career victory, as well as great joy, of course. I arrived at the finish line in the midst of many people but nothing could be seen from the upper part. I found her all around me a little by surprise».

Does the Olympia delle Tofane slope lend itself to the technical and athletic characteristics of jet men?

«Olympia is a track that hides many pitfalls. It will also put a strain on men. In my opinion, there is no slope that is easier or more difficult than others, even if gradients are an important variable and Olympia has a lot to say in this regard. Track preparation is important, that’s where the difference is made. In Cortina there are the masters of slope preparation, this is enough to ensure the show. Then there are those who prefer some situations, some others. Paris for example, watching him compete, I fear that a track like this could suffer due to his characteristics. These are very subjective matters. For example, he really likes the Bormio track where he always wins. A track that I’ve never been too happy with. Who do I expect protagonist? The names are always there. Odermatt and Kilde are running the show. If one doesn’t win, the other wins and vice versa. Even in Cortina I feel like saying it will be like this. If it is not one, it will be the other.”

Will you be in the front row to enjoy the return of the men’s CDM to Cortina?

«I’ve just finished talking to my friends at the Cortina Foundation: I’ll be there, just as I’ll be there the week before for the women’s races. It will be a double big party for Cortina that no one will want to miss. As far as I’m concerned, it will also be an opportunity to say hello to some friends I haven’t seen in a while. A lot of time has passed since I was in the race. Among the athletes still on the track with whom I shared my professional experience are Innerhofer and maybe two others at the most. Seeing the men at Olympia again brings to mind my recent experience as a World Cup forerunner. Too bad for the event which was behind closed doors, but an extraordinary sports page remains for Cortina».

Can Cortina aspire to earn a leading role in the men’s world cup as well?

«It seems to me difficult, if not impossible, at least in the current state of things. Italy already has its two fixed venues for the men’s world cup. Better focus on the women’s world cup. However, starting from a fact that everyone agrees on, men and women. The Olympia delle Tofane slope has a value that makes it fabulous in the eyes of the athlete. It is entirely exposed to the sun. It doesn’t happen often, around the world, to have a track like this, completely bathed in sunshine».

Closing dedicated to today’s Kristian Ghedina: what’s cooking?

«Adrenaline and speed still accompany me. They represent the essence of my life. I’m happy with everything I’ve done, even if I no longer follow men’s skiing assiduously today. I’m having a lot of fun with motorboating, this year I’ll take part in the World Championships together with my friend Montavoci. I also have my ski school in Cortina and I am a partner of some commercial companies operating in the world of skiing and sport in general. The days are always hectic, just enough to be happy».Gianluca De Rosa