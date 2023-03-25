Home Sports Menstrual cycle and training | Sporteat
Menstrual cycle and training | Sporteat

by admin
Menstrual cycle and training | Sporteat

The change is underway. Scientific studies and evidence in the field show an increasing interest in women’s needs. Even in sports. New knowledge that does not only concern the female world but creates culture often involving men as well. On a personal as well as professional level. An example?

Today it is known that knowledge of the menstrual cycle makes it possible to optimize well-being and performance thanks to the analysis of hormonal trends. This is why it becomes essential to note this data also in training plans.

Knowing the trend of the hormonal cycle in fact allows the woman and the coach to:

🎯 Optimize training stimuli;

🍽️ Identify any energy deficit;

🥩 Know any iron ore deficiencies.

Photo: Marta Baffi

workoutmenstrual cyclewoman

