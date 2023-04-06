Mental tiredness and physical tiredness are connected: according to a study, in fact, people subjected to mentally demanding tasks have more difficulty engaging in physical activity.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham’s School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences measured the effects of cognitive tasks on a group of 16 men and women to examine what happened to their perception of physical exertion. The results showed that mentally fatigued participants had a greater sense of exertion during exercise.

Mental tiredness and physical tiredness are related

The results, published in theInternational Journal of Sports Physiology and Performancesuggest that take into account the effects of mental fatigue when exercising can help athletes perform better.

In light of the results obtained, the researchers recommend that coaches reduce athletes’ exposure to mentally demanding tasks, such as smartphone use, before and during training and competitions. In the long run, they should consider “brain endurance training” to increase resilience to mental fatigue.

The brain plays a role in physical performance

Lead author Dr Chris Ring said: ‘We know the brain plays a role in physical performance, but the specific effects of mental fatigue have not been well understood. We know that athletes often surf on their smartphones during breaks between competitions and training. All of this requires mental effort, and our findings strongly suggest that athletes and coaches need to better understand the effects of these activities on overall performance.”

The scientific study of mental fatigue related to physical fatigue

During testing, participants completed a 90 minute mental task which involved identifying sequences of letters on a screen. Then they completed a set of weightlifting repetitions. A control group watched neutral videos before participating in the physical task.

In a second experiment, participants completed a series of resistance exercises, followed by a 20-minute cycling time trial. They performed cognitive tasks before and between exercises, while a control group watched a neutral video. After the cognitive tasks, the participants took an online test to confirm fatigue levels.

In each experiment, the researchers have recorded an increase in perceived exertion – the feeling of fatigue performing the task – among mentally fatigued participants. In the second experiment, the researchers also noted lower power output in the cycling time trial and less distance traveled by the mentally fatigued participants.

The research team has already begun testing the links between mental fatigue and performance among groups of elite athletes in “real” exercise scenarios.

