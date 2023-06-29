Mentech Xe1 – the ultimate smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts

Real-time data, comprehensive tracking and personalized sports guidance: discover the perfect new companion for your outdoor adventures.

Mentech Xe1 is a revolutionary smartwatch designed specifically for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes who want to monitor and improve their performance. With state-of-the-art functionality and exclusive incentives for early adopters, the Mentech Xe1 promises to take the outdoor sporting experience to the next level.

One of the strengths of the Mentech Xe1 and its real-time 3D activity tracker, which allows users to stay on track during their outdoor adventures. With 110 sports modes to choose from, this smartwatch adapts to the needs of every sportsman, offering complete and precise movement monitoring.

Il 9 axis gravity acceleration sensor The Xe1 measures your movements accurately, calculating essential parameters such as altitude, cumulative ascent distance, real-time slope and cumulative descent distance. This data provides hikers and mountaineers with accurate assessments of their physical activities, enabling them to make informed decisions along their route.

But Mentech Xe1 features don’t stop there. The smartwatch is equipped with a PPG optical heart rate sensor, which monitors heart rate, i blood oxygen levels, stress and body energy. This allows users to gain valuable insights into how workouts affect their bodies and to optimize their performance.

The Xe1 also offers advanced GPS support, thanks to the integration of technologies GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO and BEIDOU. This four-point positioning system ensures accurate location data in real time, allowing hikers to explore new trails with confidence. Furthermore, the integration with the interface of the IBM weather data allows users to anticipate and deal with adverse weather conditions during their outdoor activities.

Designed to offer a complete experience to sportsmen and women, the Mentech Xe1 also delivers 20 professional sports guides accessible directly from the watch. This allows for swimmers, climbers, surfers, runners and other outdoor sports enthusiasts to accurately analyze their movements and improve their technique. With an index of waterproof up to 5 ATM, the Xe1 is also suitable for water sports, offering the possibility of monitoring one’s biostatistics even while diving.

Launching at an initial price of just USD 99, the Mentech Xe1 offers a unique opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to access a cutting-edge product at an affordable cost. Furthermore, the first buyers will be able to benefit from special incentives and prizes to achieve certain goals.

Mentech Xe1 pre-orders are available now on Indiegogo and products they will be shipped from July. Shipping times may vary depending on the region, but customers will be able to take advantage of an express shipping that will guarantee the delivery in about 20 working days.

The Mentech Xe1 promises to revolutionize the outdoor sporting experience, offering cutting-edge features, precise tracking and invaluable support to improve performance. Don’t miss the opportunity to have your perfect companion for outdoor adventures: reserve your Mentech Xe1 today.

