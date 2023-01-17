For the lucky few who can afford a €3 million car, the wait is over. The first model that opened the deliveries of the first road car derived from a Formula 1 came off the assembly line: the Mercedes Amg-One. The names of the 275 future owners of this racing car are not known, even if unofficial rumors tell of orders placed by Nico Rosberg, David Coulthard and the collector Manny Khoshbin. We are certain that one of the first, if not the first, that we will see driving this silver arrow will be Lewis Hamilton, also given his active role in this project.

Il Powertrain

To push the Amg One provides a 574 horsepower 1.6 V6 turbo unit combined with four electric motors that provide an all-wheel drive system. There power unit it delivers a total of 1,063 HP and pushes the car to a self-limited top speed of 352 km/h. Going from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 2.9 seconds, while 200 km/h can be reached in just 7 seconds. In short, the performance of a real racing car. Last November the Amg One signed the new record of the Nürburgring circuit in the production car category. It took 6 minutes, 35 seconds and 183 thousandths for DTM driver Maro Engel to complete the more than 20 km of curves of the green hell. The carbon fiber monocoque and bodywork and sophisticated active aerodynamics system make this hypercar highly effective when it comes to getting serious on the track. The battery, which features a sophisticated cooling system, has a capacity of 8.4 kWh and allows the car to travel in electric mode up to 18 km. With the Amg-One it will therefore be possible to go shopping with the car most similar to a Formula 1 on the market.