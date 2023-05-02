Home » Mercedes team boss Wolff becomes Havard guest editor – sport.ORF.at
Mercedes team boss Wolff becomes Havard guest editor

Mercedes team boss Wolff becomes Havard guest editor

Head of Mercedes Motorsport Toto Wolff will be a guest lecturer at the elite Harvard University in the future. As the Formula 1 racing team announced on Tuesday, the 51-year-old Viennese will provide various insights into his work as co-owner, CEO and team boss of the Mercedes F1 team as an “Executive Fellow” at Harvard Business School. “I feel very honored and privileged to continue working with the incredibly bright young minds at Harvard,” said Wolff.

During the 2021 season, Professor Anita Elberse had already accompanied the Austrian behind the scenes to observe how Mercedes prepares for races, behaves in them and analyzes performance. As part of this case study, Wolff had already provided support on campus. With Mercedes, Wolff won a total of eight constructors’ titles and seven drivers’ world championships.

