Merida: Looking forward to facing Wu Lei in the Chinese Super League as soon as possible, I want to go to Beijing to climb the Great Wall

Live it on August 8. In an interview with Jinyun News, Jinmen Tigers new aid Merida introduced his feelings about coming to the Chinese Super League.

– Goals in the Chinese Super League

I still regret the first game, mainly because our team did not win the game, but I think the whole rhythm is okay. It takes a period of time to adapt to a new team. In fact, I am still at this stage and need to Get to know your teammates better. But through competition and training, I have gradually come to know what your characteristics are and where you are moving. I only knew David Andujar before I came because we played against each other in the Spanish league at the time, but the other players really didn’t know much.

——Talking about former teammate Wu Lei

After hearing the news of Wu Lei’s return to China, if this is a final decision with his family, I feel very happy for him. Then I also hope to have a duel with him as soon as possible, but I prefer that we can win this game.

– life in China

In my spare time, I went to Tianjin Eye, and then I went to Heping Road with my friends for coffee, and took a walk on the street. These are the only two places I can go except for training and rest. But I know there are many other places in Tianjin, so I’ll have to take a look when I go back. In addition, I also want to see the Great Wall in Beijing, and I want to climb it.

