Within the gravel world, alongside adventure and bikepacking lovers, the demand for more racing-focused gravel bikes, hand in hand with the increase in specific competitions and specialized athletes in the discipline. If Merida’s ENDURANCE SCULPTURE had already occupied this space, offering a comfortable and sporty geometry suitable for off-road useample tire clearance and a speed inspired by the SCULTURA, among the most competitive and capable bikes on the road, the Merida SCULTURA ENDURANCE GR represents a further step in this direction.

Merida Scultura Endurance GR: the high-speed gravel

In fact, it was necessary for races and dirt-track sessions focused on speed a more responsive and aggressive geometry and riding position, a lighter structure to aid acceleration and no other mounting points than for water bottles (apart from hidden mounting points for mudguards). Finishing touches are a gravel-specific cockpit (wider, flared handlebars for better off-road control), optimized gearbox and specific tires for gravel racing capable of developing fast rolling on the road but with sufficient grip even away from the asphalt.

The ENDURANCE GR SCULPTURE, however, can also be used as one traditional endurance road bikeby simply changing some key components (for example the tyres) for a set-up more suited to the tarmac, giving the GR versatility that goes beyond the starting line of gravel racing.

Carbon or aluminum frame

The new Merida dirt bike is based on a weight-optimized frame – carbon or aluminum depending on the model – with a more aerodynamic tube profile, updated cable integration, hidden seat clamp, ample space for tires and removable seatpost bridge.

These features, along with a more race-oriented geometry and rear-end compliance, give the SCULTURA ENDURANCE GR the perfect setup for a competitive gravel race bike.

Availability and features

The SCULTURA ENDURANCE GR will be available on the Italian market in the SCULTURA ENDURANCE GR 5000 version, at an indicative price of €3,000.00. Equipped with a carbon frame, it has the following characteristics (based on a size M):

Frame weight: about 1124g

Steering angle: 73°

Stack: 584 mm

Reach: 380 mm

Tire clearance: 35mm

For more information www.merida-bikes.com/it-it

