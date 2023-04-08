Status: 04/08/2023 10:36 a.m

Thanks to the strong performances of Merle Frohms and Ann-Katrin Berger, the DFB women celebrated their first win of the 2023 World Cup. Otherwise there was little good to see from the German team at 1-0 (0-0) on Friday (April 7th, 2023) in the Netherlands.

Even before the kick-off there was the first bad news for national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who had extended her contract until 2025 a few days before the game in the Netherlands: Nicole Anyomi had to pass due to a foot injury, and Svenja Huth was put in the starting XI for her.

It would be purely speculative to say that this had an impact on the German team’s attacking game. The fact was, however, that almost nothing went forward. The two teams neutralized each other for half an hour before the Dutch took over and created a succession of chances.

Brilliant saves by Frohms and Berger

First Merle Frohms saved against Lineth Beerensteyn, who ran free (30th minute) and shortly before the break the German goalkeeper decided the duel against the Dutch striker, who tried a low shot into the near corner (43rd). In the following corner, Frohms parried the header from Stefanie van der Gragt from close range.

In the second round, Ann-Katrin Berger then guarded the German goal – and she too was immediately in the limelight as a DFB rescuer. Again Beerensteyn ran freely towards the German goal and again it was a foot defense that stopped them (46th). And Berger was able to steer Danielle van de Donk’s follow-up shot to the post with his fingertips.

Lohmann hits out of nowhere

The hosts stormed and dominated the game – but the DFB women struck. After a corner kick, Sydney Lohmann was suddenly there and headed the ball over the line from five yards (53′). After the 0-0 draw against Sweden, it was the German team’s first goal of the World Cup year. The world tournament will take place in New Zealand from July 20th to August 20th.

The game in the Netherlands and on Tuesday (April 11, 2023) in Nuremberg against Brazil should be endurance tests for this tournament – and the first game of this double pack showed that Voss-Tecklenburg and her team still have a lot of work ahead of them. Even the opening goal did not give the DFB women any security, the Netherlands continued to storm and it was always dangerous in the German penalty area.

Berger defuses the next 100 percent chance

However, after about 65 minutes, Germany managed to take control of the game. Clara Bühl missed the 2-0 with her shot from ten meters (66th), but overall it was noticeable that the Dutch women lacked the strength for a final offensive after the intensive game before.

However, they still had a great chance. Damaris Egurrola got a shot from six yards out, but Berger reacted quickly again and saved with his foot (86′). In return, Laura Freigang almost increased, but she only hit the post from 16 meters (87th).

“chance killers” struck

So it remained with the narrow victory for the German team. “ It was intense, it was wild. If you lose the ball during build-up, you have to work a lot and intensively said Voss-Tecklenburg. In the end we won, but we have to find the balance again so that we can play well under pressure .” Frohms and Berger described the national coach as “ chance killers “.