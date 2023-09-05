Merrill Kelly Shines with 12 Strikeouts as Diamondbacks Defeat Rockies 4-2

Merrill Kelly’s dominant performance on Monday led the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Kelly recorded 12 strikeouts in seven innings, matching his career high. Despite a rocky start, allowing one run and four hits, Kelly made amends with his impressive display on the mound.

Jace Peterson played a crucial role in the Diamondbacks’ win, driving in two runs with a double in the fourth inning off Peter Lambert. Paul Sewald closed out the game, allowing an RBI double to Elias Diaz in the ninth, but still earning his 30th save in 35 chances.

Although the Diamondbacks secured the win, they remain three games behind the Chicago Cubs in the race for a National League wild-card spot. The team will need to maintain their performance and close the gap in order to secure a postseason spot.

Kelly’s impressive outing was not without concern, as he experienced cramping for the second time in three starts. The right-hander was warming up for the eighth inning when the cramps recurred, prompting manager Torey Lovullo and the coaching staff to check on him. Kelly’s frustration was evident as he yelled and threw his mitt over her face before walking off the mound.

Several players stood out for both teams throughout the game. For the Diamondbacks, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. batted 3-1 with a run scored, Gabriel Moreno went 3-1 with an RBI and a run scored, and Geraldo Perdomo contributed with a run. On the other side, Elias Diaz went 4-2 with an RBI for the Rockies, while Ezequiel Tovar scored a run despite going hitless in the game.

As the Diamondbacks continue their pursuit of a playoff spot, Kelly’s health will be closely monitored to ensure he can contribute at his best in upcoming games. The team will need to maintain their strong performances from players like Peterson and Sewald to secure crucial victories in the remaining games of the season.

