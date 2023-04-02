Home Sports Merry, it was important to win this dirty match – football
Merry, it was important to win this dirty match – football

Merry, it was important to win this dirty match – football
(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 01 – “The team played a tough game and wanted the three points: it was important to win, we won a complicated and dirty match”: thus the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, after the 1- 0 against Verona.

“On the written standings we are at 44 points, but on the field we have conquered 59 and we have nine more than Inter – continues the Juventus coach – we did well even if in the end we played a little too much with fire”.

The nerazzurri will be the opponents in the two-legged match in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia: “There are no favourites, it’s 50/50 – he explains in view of Tuesday’s first leg at the Stadium – and we’ll have to be a bit lucky to get to the final : Inter are strong and have experience, especially in double ties.” (HANDLE).

