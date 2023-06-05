Merry, where do I start again? from horses and from my little nephew – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 04 – “I’m not talking about the match or third place. We have improved compared to last year, despite the unforeseen events. I apologize, I came here to thank all the boys, from the warehouse workers onwards, everyone who has brought this team forward. I’m really proud of these men, who have worked all year with professionalism, passion and patience.” From the microphones of Sky Sport, Massimiliano Allegri says words that perhaps sound like a farewell not only from this championship that ended today (apart from the play-off for salvation) but also from something else, read Juve.



“I’m moved, because in any case it was a difficult but beautiful, very beautiful year – continues the Juventus coach -.



I really have to thank everyone. I don’t even have many words to say, it was a game for its own sake: we ended with a win in Udine, then away from home where we ‘sinned’ a lot this year. I just have to thank those who worked with me at Continassa”.



But where does Allegri start from next year? “In the meantime, I’m going home tomorrow, I have my little nephew, I have my son, some horses that race – he replies -. Fortunately I have one that will be doing the GP in Milan next Sunday”. “In July the club will take care of planning, as it should be. There is a manager of the sports area who is Francesco Calvo, he is the one who will tell us what will happen”. (HANDLE).

