Merson: Fabio Vieira wants Arsenal to play at their best

Live it, September 11 News Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson praised the Gunners’ new aid Fabio Vieira this summer when he recently participated in the show.

“Fabio Vieira came on against Manchester United and did well, but Arsenal need to bounce back after their first defeat of the season. Fabio Vieira looks like a Exciting players, but the only thing I want is for Arsenal to play at their best, not to test the squad.”

Earlier, Smith-Rowe also praised Fabio Vieira in an interview: “Fabio Vieira is very similar to Bernardo Silva, he is a very good passer, left Very good feet, he likes to create goals and to score goals himself. I have played against him before at international level, so I rate him very high. Gunners fans have reason to be excited about him. At the U21 European Cup On, they (Portugal) beat us 2-0 and he was unbelievable in that game.”

Fabio Vieira moved from Porto to Arsenal for 35 million euros this summer, but due to injury, he didn’t make his Arsenal debut until a league substitute against Manchester United, and then in the Europa League against Zurich In the game, the Portuguese midfielder ushered in the starter and played well.

