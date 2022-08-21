Merson: It was a huge mistake for Liverpool to let Mane go, Manchester United will have a chance

Live it on August 21. Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson updated his personal column. In this article, Merson expressed his views on the matchup between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Merson wrote in the column: “After Manchester United were humiliated by Brentford, I thought about their game against Liverpool and wondered how many goals they would get. Immediately it felt like Manchester United would have a chance in this game. For Ten Hag and his players, this is a great opportunity to turn around. The double red meeting is the most important game in the Premier League. No one expected Manchester United to win, but in my case It seems that the outcome has not yet been finalized.”

“Manchester United players need to come together and go hand in hand to take on the challenge. I’m a little surprised how much has changed at Manchester United to make people see them beating Liverpool as an underdog.”

“I want to reiterate that it was a huge mistake for Liverpool to let Mane go, why sell him for £30m when you can keep him for another year and let him play on multiple fronts? Now Firmino Injured, Nunes suspended with a red card, no one on the bench to replace them. I don’t know who will be up front with Salah, Luis Dias, maybe a young Fabio Carvalho. Take a chance.”

“Now that Liverpool are four points behind their title contenders Manchester City, the gap could be widened to seven points after the game against Manchester United. In this case, even diehard Liverpool fans will think that Manchester City will win the Premier League this season if they Losing to Manchester United means that they will miss out on the title.”

