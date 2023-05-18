Message to Rapuano before Inter-Empoli: Aia member disqualified for one year

A message sent to Antonio RapuanoSerie A referee, a few hours from Inter-Empoliit cost dearly to Claudius Define head of physiotherapists at the AIA, theItalian Association of Referees. “You know, with a friend of mine, I sometimes make the bill by betting on the referees’ bookings. Let’s talk on Telegram”. This is the ambiguous text that led Rapuano himself to immediately report the fact to the arbitration designator Rocchi who in turn reported the incident to the federal prosecutor’s office, triggering first the referral and then the disqualification. The National Federal Tribunal issued its verdict on Dafina, with the reconstruction of what happened: Delfina was deferred on March 9, 2023 “for having, in the afternoon of 23 January 2023 on the eve of the Inter vs Empoli match scheduled for 8.45 pm of the same day and for the arbitration direction of which the AE Mr. Antonio Rapuano, contacted the latter member of the AIA on his mobile telephone number, also through the instant messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram, representing him to do occasionally with a friend (or to bet from time to time on the total number of yellow cards imposed during a given match), thus giving the interlocutor to understand that he wanted to know in advance the number of yellow cards that he would have given during the course of the match that he was supposed to direct in the evening (evidently thinking of being able in this way to assume useful information in order to be able to play a winning “bill” on the sporting event that would take place in a few hours”. Per Dafina received a one-year ban.