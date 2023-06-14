Messi again rejects further participation in the World Cup

Lionel Messi does not want to play again for Argentina’s national team at the upcoming World Cup in 2026 in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

“That was my last World Cup. I’ll see how it goes, but in principle I won’t go to the next World Cup,” said the 35-year-old in an interview with the Chinese sports newspaper “Titan Sports” on Tuesday.

APA/AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat



Messi has already appeared in five World Cups and won the title for the first time in December 2022 in Qatar. He is currently preparing for an international match against Australia in Beijing.

The superstar has said multiple times that the 2022 World Cup will be his last. However, there is still hope in Argentina that he could play again at the next World Cup. Team boss Lionel Scaloni also keeps saying he hopes Messi will play again in the 2026 title fights.