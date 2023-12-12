Home » Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other for the last time: Inter Miami makes it official
Inter Miami to Face Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to meet for what is likely to be the final time after Inter Miami announced a friendly match against Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The American club revealed on Monday that they will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup as part of their first international tour.

Inter Miami will compete in a round-robin tournament format, facing Saudi powerhouses Al-Hilal SFC and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. “This is another great opportunity to create lasting relationships with passionate fans. We are excited to connect with new fans in Saudi Arabia and we also hope that people from all over the world will tune in to watch a couple of dream matches like these,” said Xavier Asensi, commercial director of Inter Miami CF.

The matches will serve as important tests for the team as they approach the new season. “We are excited that our group will have the opportunity to face such quality teams as Al-Hilal and Al Nassr,” said Chris Henderson, director of football and sporting director.

Inter Miami will play Al-Hilal on January 29 and Al Nassr on February 1 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The match against Al Nassr will see Messi pitted against Cristiano Ronaldo, with the two football icons having faced each other 35 times in their careers.

The last meeting between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo was on January 19, 2023, in Riyadh, where Messi’s team came out on top with a 5-4 win. This friendly against Al Nassr is Inter Miami’s first scheduled match for the 2024 season, and they will also play a friendly match in Hong Kong on February 4 as part of their preparations for the upcoming North American League (MLS) season.

