Leo’s goal frees him and Argentina. And in the round of 16 the Albiceleste could find France: a magical and cruel challenge
It’s not the goal of glory, because Messi has scored more beautiful and even more important ones. And it’s not even the goal of salvation, although it looks a lot like it: Argentina are very close to the round of 16 but to guarantee qualification they must beat Poland on the last day (the draw would make them dependent on the outcome of Saudi Arabia-Mexico ); it is still at risk of elimination, in short.
See also The history of the European Cup: a difficult start for the birth of 30 years, the French "unified" Europe