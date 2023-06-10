Home » Messi arrives in Beijing to start seventh trip to China with Argentina team_Sports_CCTV.com
Messi arrives in Beijing. Video source network (00:45)

On the morning of the 10th, Messi’s private plane landed at Beijing Airport. Messi will start his seventh personal trip to China.

　　Also arriving with Messi are Enzo, Di Maria, DePaul, Lo Celso, Paredes and other players.

The Argentine national team will face the Australian team on June 15 at Beijing Workers Stadium.

Recently, the organizers of the competition found that some network platforms and personal network users posted on the major Internet platforms: “Live broadcast with goods”, “Football star meeting”, “You can take photos with Messi”, “You can eat at the same table with participating players”, “You can share with the world Soccer star group photo”, “face-to-face communication with football team”, “jersey autograph”, “dinner with football star”, etc., and charge high fees.

Reminder from the organizer – the organizer has not arranged for Argentine player Messi and other players from the two participating teams to participate in any public welfare or commercial activities in this event.

