Messi assisted Mbappe in the lore

In the early morning of March 12th, Beijing time, the 27th round of Ligue 1 Brest played at home against Paris Saint-Germain. Since there are likely to be four relegated teams in Ligue 1 this season, although Brest is ranked 15th, it is only 1 point ahead of the relegation zone. In terms of total worth, the Paris team is as high as 890 million, while Brest is only 80 million.

In the 37th minute of the game, Messi instigated an attack, and Mbappe’s strong shot was saved, but the ball was not shot far, and Soler scored with a supplementary shot.

In the 44th minute, Brest got a chance through a simple long pass. Facing the defense of the two, Honott shot from a small angle and equalized the score.

In the 90th minute, Messi sent a wonderful assist, Mbappe passed the goalkeeper and completed the lore, Messi completed the milestone of 300 assists, and Mbappe scored 2,000 goals in Paris.

In the end, Paris beat Brest 2-1 in an away game, got rid of the downturn in the Champions League and ushered in a 4-game winning streak in the league.

(Tong Heng)

