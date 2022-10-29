An unexpected collaboration between PUBG Mobile, one of the richest video games in the world, and Leo Messi, who thus becomes a character in the battle royale.

PUBG Mobile has announced a new partnership with Leo Messi, as part of which the game will celebrate the legendary career of the Argentine. The collaboration will start in November with the update of version 2.3, with Messi becoming a playable character in battle royal. According to rumor, the playmaker should also have landed in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, where for now only Neymar and Pogba seem destined to appear.

Speak Messi –

“Video games have always been an important part of my life,” said Messi. “I find them incredibly useful for relaxing and having fun when I’m not training, and for connecting with my teammates, friends and family. PUBG Mobile is a lot of fun and personally I am one of the millions of fans around the world. I am proud of what we have worked on and I want to invite all players to join me in PUBG Mobile ”.

The details of the collaboration –

“We are incredibly lucky to have a global sports superstar on PUBG Mobile!” Said Vincent Wang, head of publishing for Tencent Games. “Knowing that many PUBG MOBILE players are also big football fans, we look forward to bringing these two worlds together and sharing the joy of sport.” The collaboration will introduce a unique collection of in-game outfits, as well as other items available for a limited time that will allow players to showcase their sporting prowess on the battlefield. More information on the partnership will be revealed in future announcements.