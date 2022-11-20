Home Sports Messi-CR7 play chess: the photo
Sports

Messi-CR7 play chess: the photo

by admin
Messi-CR7 play chess: the photo

The two phenomena of our age are portrayed in a commercial for a fashion house. In the background the rumors about PSG

If tennis boasted the Federer-Nadal dualism, football in the last fifteen years has experienced the Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. Which is better Argentinian or Portuguese? Will Qatar help to resolve this doubt? Maybe. Meanwhile, Lionel and Cristiano had fun posing for a well-known fashion house that portrayed them, very serious, playing chess. The photo went around the world and was immediately described as “legendary” and “iconic” by fans. And it might even contain a clue.

MENTAL STATE

Both have chosen to post it on their social channels. The caption: “Victory is a state of mind”, in Portuguese for one and Spanish for the other, clearly. A phrase that has marked the careers of both and which could constitute a good bridge to unite the final features of the stories of Messi and CR7. And if Ronaldo’s crisis with United led him to accept the last suggestion of his career, that of playing in the same shirt as his eternal rival? There was talk of tennis: Federer played his last match in doubles together with Nadal. Who knows, maybe even the two football aces can’t think of such an evocative last dance, maybe at PSG…

November 19 – 10.58pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Fuentes: "I saved Anita it was 3 meters of fear"

You may also like

Derby between Casteggio and Pavia Stradella hosts Segrate

Tuscan trap tomorrow for Volleyball 2001

Thus Ruud surpassed Rublev: the summary of the...

CR7 now focuses on Portugal United want to...

This is Ito’s life!The Olympic champion failed to...

Men’s Serie A, big match at Olympus Rome....

Gazzada-Expo Inox a “classic” with bad memories

Benzema misses Qatar due to injury: when the...

Dancing with the Stars, Milly Carlucci apologizes and...

La Gazzetta becomes maxi tomorrow. As a gift...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy