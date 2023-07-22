Home » Messi debuted with a free-kick goal in his first match for Inter Miami- Corriere TV
Messi debuted with a free-kick goal in his first match for Inter Miami

date 2023-07-22

His goal gave his team victory against Mexicans Cruz Azul

With a goal from a free-kick and in the Cesarini area, in the 94th minute, Leo Messi he began in the best way in American soccer. His ball under the cross gave Inter Miami the victory in the match against the Mexicans of Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, the tournament in which Mexican teams and teams from the Major Soccer League, the American league, participate. Excellent fans cheer in the stands, from David Beckham to Kim Kardashian.

July 22, 2023 – Updated July 22, 2023, 6:18 pm

