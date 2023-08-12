Messi fired again and scored for the eighth time in five games. One second is all he needs, says the opponent’s coach

The Argentine star started in the starting line-up alongside other Barcelona legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The winner of the last World Cup in Qatar had several chances during the match, but he could not convert them into a goal. In the end, however, he lived up to it and scored his next goal in the 86th minute of the match.

After receiving the ball on the half-way line, he wanted to find his Ecuadorian teammate Leonardo Campano with a breakthrough pass, to whom the ball eventually reached after some lucky bounces between the Charlotte defenders. He handled it and waited for Messi before he ran into an ideal free position in the box. He then found him with a pass and the Argentine just knocked the ball into the open net. He thus increased the score of the match to the final 4:0.

After the match, the coach of the rival team, Charlotte, Christian Lattanzio commented on the Argentine legend. “When you have Messi in your team, it’s easy. You know he needs one chance to score. He only needs one second,” AP quoted the coach as saying. “You have to be very focused if you want to stop him and not allow him to show his magic, which he has been showing the world since he was sixteen when he headed to Barcelona,” he added.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino denies that the squad is only based on Messi. “I don’t think our team is just about Leo. We found several ways to score a goal and we proved it today,” emphasized the coach of the currently last MLS team in the post-match interview.

The second part of the season in America’s top soccer league should start for Inter on August 27 with an away game against the New York Red Bulls. Inter was forced to postpone the match against Charlotte, which would have been played 6 days earlier and was supposed to be the opening game for the autumn part of the season. However, due to Inter’s participation in the final stage of the Leagues Cup, the MLS matches and the said tournament would overlap each other.