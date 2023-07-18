Home » Messi first played with Inter Miami, his teammates applauded him
Messi first played with Inter Miami, his teammates applauded him

Messi first played with Inter Miami, his teammates applauded him

Lionel Messi among teammates from Inter Miami on the first row | photo: AP

Together with Messi, his teammate from Barcelona, ​​Sergio Busquets, represented the thorn, which carried a helicopter and several drones. the Spanish world and European champion went to Miami on Monday.

estaticitelet Messi with a total of Fort Lauderdale signed a contract for two and a half years with an option. The captain of the Argentine world champion from the German stadium in Qatar earned between 50 and 60 million dollars (1.3 billion crowns) a year.

For him, it is mainly about his legacy. He won everything there was to win. It is one of the best games of all time, if not the best. But from what I saw, he is starving, said the co-owner of the club and the English representative David Beckham.

Messi should make his debut in a new capacity on Friday, when Miami plays in the Leagues Cup against the Mexican team Cruz Azul. According to AP, the price of tickets on the foreign market varies between 275 dollars (5800 crowns) and 19 thousand dollars (404 thousand crowns).

See also  Lamine Yamal made debut for FC Barcelona at the age of 15

