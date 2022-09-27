Messi, Giroud, Modric and more: here are the best over 35s in Europe

Simply irreducible, those who despite their age have never lost a leading role in their respective teams. Among those born in 1987 or earlier, some are very easy to name: Messi, Sergio Ramos, Modric and of course Giroud, who confirms himself as one of the absolute protagonists with the Milan shirt. Here are the players with the most minutes so far, also considering the national teams

