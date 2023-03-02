Of Salvatore Riggio

Lionel Messi, captain of the Albiceleste national team, wanted to thank Cos for the success in Qatar. An expense of 210 thousand euros. The company: He didn’t want to give away the usual watches

You don’t see a gift like this many times: 35 gold iPhones. One each for those who shared the amazing world adventure in Qatar. This victory with Argentina was Lionel Messi’s great dream, crushed over the years by comparisons with Diego Armando Maradona, who with Albiceleste won in Mexico ’86 in the final against West Germany. And he gave great happiness to the Flea. The success on penalties against France on 18 December 2022 closed the circle in the career of a star player, who really lacked the World Cup, after leading the Albiceleste to victory in the America’s Cup in the summer of 2021. Now, two and a half months after that triumph, Messi wanted to pay homage to his national teammates and all the Argentina staff with a wonderful gift: an all-gold iPhone 14s model.

A whim that cost the PSG striker the modest sum of 210 thousand euros, but considering that coach Lionel Scaloni’s national team – who in the meantime renewed his contract until 2026 – hadn’t won a world championship tournament for 36 years, one could certainly not expect a trivial gift. And this explains why la Pulce opted for 35 latest generation mobile phones, personalized in gold with the name and surname of each teammate, as well as the Afa and World Cup Champions 2022 writings and the Argentina logo updated with the third star, symbol of world victory. See also Europa League, Allegri: "We want the trophy but it's not easy" - Football

In Qatar, Messi scored seven goals and was also the protagonist with three assists (one made Lele Adani scream with joy, in the Rai commentary, in the 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinals: dribble everyone, even the camels in the desert, he said) , later being nominated as the best player of the competition. Despite this, however, the champion wanted to highlight the merit of the other teammates who led the national team to a long-awaited victory. For example, Julian Alvarez four-goal scorer or goalkeeper Eduardo (Dibu) Martinezdecisive in the final against France with the save on Kolo Muani in expired time and the penalty neutralized for Coman.

That of Argentina was an unrepeatable journey, which began however with the unexpected defeat on 22 November 2022 against Saudi Arabia (2-1 in comeback). Until the final success. And here is Messi’s idea. The work on the iPhones was done by the iDesign Gold company: Lionel is one of our most loyal customers. He wanted to pay homage to all the members of the team, but not give away the usual watch. So I offered him gold iPhones engraved with their names. He immediately liked the idea, as explained by the CEO, Ben Lyons.