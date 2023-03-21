news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BUENOS AIRES, MARCH 20 – Lionel Messi has arrived in Argentina to respond to coach Scaloni’s summons for the two friendlies that Argentina will play on March 23 and 28 respectively against Panama and Curaçao, organized by the AFA to celebrate recent victory at the World Cup in Qatar, third world title conquered by the Albiceleste.



The ‘Seleccion’ captain, fresh from Paris Saint Germani’s 2-0 league defeat against Rennes, a match at the end of which he was contested by the Parisian fans, was accompanied by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children.



Messi thus joined goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and players Emiliano Buendia, Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Tagliafico and Nicolas Otamendi. Then came the ‘Italians’ Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Lautaro Martinez, and the rookie Valentin Carboni.



Argentina will face the Panama national team at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, while the friendly with the selection of Curaçao will be played at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, 1,070 km north of the capital, in front of which there is it is a large statue of Diego Armando Maradona.



Tickets for the friendly scheduled for March 23 at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires were sold out in less than three hours last week when over 1.5 million people went online to claim the 50,000 tickets put on sale by the Argentine Football Federation . (HANDLE).

