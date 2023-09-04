Home » Messi makes ticket prices explode – sport.ORF.at
Messi makes ticket prices explode – sport.ORF.at

Messi makes ticket prices explode – sport.ORF.at

Lionel Messi has continued his winning streak with Inter Miami at current champions Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Argentinian provided two assists in Sunday’s 3-1 win to have his share of an eleventh consecutive unbeaten game in all competitions.

AP/Ryan Sun

Tickets for the encounter were among the most coveted in MLS’s 27-year history. As the AP news agency reported, citing the online ticket marketplace TickPick, the average ticket price was $717 (around €665), around 515 percent more than the price that had to be paid before Messi signed in mid-July .

And the grandstand was full of celebrities. Prince Harry, actors like Will Farrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson and Edward Norton and music stars like Selena Gomez wanted to watch the game.

For Messi it was the last appearance for Miami for two weeks. The attacking star is part of Argentina’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador on Thursday and Bolivia five days later.

So far, he has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists for Miami, who are eight points from a playoff spot. In the Eastern Conference, the team has eight games left in the regular season to qualify for the championship round.

